Teen suspect identified in Orange County double murder

The district attorney said the teen will be tried as an adult.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County District Attorney's Office identified the 17-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of two teens.

Issiah Mehki Ross is accused of killing Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in September. He's being held without bond. District Attorney Jeffrey Nieman said Ross is at a juvenile facility and even when transferred to adult court, he will remain in a juvenile facility.

According to the Alamance-Burlington School System, Issiah Mehki Ross was enrolled at Eastern Alamance High School from August 29, 2022, to Sept 3, 2022.

Clark was a senior and football player at Eastern Alamance High School. ATV riders found their bodies in the woods in Western Orange County.

Nieman said they plan to try the teen as an adult.

"We understand this is a case that is very important to the public and that the public does want information about this case. We do need to continue to adhere to the law, but we do want to inform the public of that decision and the timeline for how that will go," Nieman said.