Kids showing more aggressive behavior, psychologists say

Dr. Nannette Funderburk has seen a rise in aggressive behavior from kids of all age groups, and thinks the pandemic shed light on the issues.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems like every month we're hearing about guns being found on school campuses, fights breaking out or students involved in violent crimes.

"Now those things we never thought would happen in a million years are happening, and it's kind of common place," Dr. Nannette Funderburk, psychotherapist, said.

Dr. Funderburk said she's heard about the aggression and lack of disrespect from all ages groups from elementary to high school.

She said she thinks it's from a combination of several things including the political climate, social media and emotional toll the pandemic took on everyone.

"When you also look at all the political things that have occurred in the last year and a half, the racial things that have occurred in the last year and a half, racial injustices, and just all of the above and there's like this swelling that seems to be occurring and its not like its popping and then there's pandemonium, it's like there's a small hole or multiple small holes and now these things are now oozing out. It's oozing out from a lot of places and places we would have never expected in the past," Dr. Funderburk said.

She belies the pandemic brought to light the issues that weren't being addressed like self care and lack of empathy.

For the kids to change, Dr. Funderburk thinks the adults must change first.

"The best way to teach is to model. Because many of us are not going to do what we're told. We will do what we see," Dr. Funderburk said.

So how do we combat these issues?

Dr. Funderburk said we all have to learn how to express our feelings, appropriately de-stress and show empathy toward others. These pro-social skills can be taught in school or at home.