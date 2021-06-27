Three gunshot victims Sunday night in Eden: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

A spokesperson reached Sunday night said the call came in about the incident around 10 p.m. No further details were available.

EDEN, N.C. — Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an incident involving three gunshot victims Sunday night.

The active scene is on Dan River Church Road in Eden, NC.

"We are still in the very early stages of this investigation and will provide updates as they become available," according to a Facebook post from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

