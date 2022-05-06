Trauma support after violent crimes

Families impacted by crime are often in need of emotional support.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was another violent weekend in the Triad, sending multiple people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Families impacted by crime are often in need of emotional support.

The Center for Youth, Family, and Community Partnerships at UNCG builds relationships between the university and the community, to address issues that impact the well-being of adults and children. Some of these areas include mental and behavioral health, as well as violence and abuse trauma.

“So obviously some families are directly impacted by the violence and abuse and trauma and then for others, it’s more a matter of talking with children about what they're seeing in the media or what they might be hearing in school, or hearing their neighbors or parents talking about," Director Christine Murry said.

Murray said the center has several programs that address different forms of trauma and abuse. This includes its Healthy Relationships Initiative. The program promotes happy, healthy, and safe relationships through education and outreach.