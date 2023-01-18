Stolen taxi chase in High Point ends in crash involving 19-year-old old and juvenile

A 19-year-old and a juvenile crashed on Skeet Club Road after stealing a taxi on West Wendover Avenue.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 19-year-old and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday morning after police said they robbed a taxi cab driver, taking the cab on a police chase in High Point.

Around 6:33 a.m. police said they got a report about a cab driver who was robbed by two suspects on the 4800 block of West Wendover Avenue.

The driver said the suspects had a weapon and took off with his taxi.

Police found the taxi, sparking a short chase.

The suspects crashed the cab at the intersection of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.

19-year-old Malachi Wharton tried to run from the scene but police caught him shortly after and arrested him.

A juvenile was also charged and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Greensboro.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.