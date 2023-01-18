x
Crime

Stolen taxi chase in High Point ends in crash involving 19-year-old old and juvenile

A 19-year-old and a juvenile crashed on Skeet Club Road after stealing a taxi on West Wendover Avenue.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 19-year-old and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday morning after police said they robbed a taxi cab driver, taking the cab on a police chase in High Point.

Around 6:33 a.m. police said they got a report about a cab driver who was robbed by two suspects on the 4800 block of West Wendover Avenue. 

The driver said the suspects had a weapon and took off with his taxi.

Police found the taxi, sparking a short chase. 

The suspects crashed the cab at the intersection of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street. 

19-year-old Malachi Wharton tried to run from the scene but police caught him shortly after and arrested him. 

A juvenile was also charged and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Greensboro.

