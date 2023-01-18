Stolen taxi chase in High Point ends in crash involving 19-year-old old and juvenile

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 19-year-old and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday morning after police said they robbed a taxi cab driver, taking the cab on a police chase in High Point.
Around 6:33 a.m. police said they got a report about a cab driver who was robbed by two suspects on the 4800 block of West Wendover Avenue.
The driver said the suspects had a weapon and took off with his taxi.
Police found the taxi, sparking a short chase.
The suspects crashed the cab at the intersection of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.
19-year-old Malachi Wharton tried to run from the scene but police caught him shortly after and arrested him.
A juvenile was also charged and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Greensboro.
