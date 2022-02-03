x
Two injured in deputy chase with BMW SUV in Winston-Salem

When the driver refused to pull over, it sparked a chase. During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into two bystander vehicles, injuring two people.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is about how Winston-Salem is working to curb crime. 

Two people were injured in a police chase Saturday in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a BMW SUV for an auto violation on Northampton Drive. When the driver refused to pull over, it sparked a chase. During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into two bystander vehicles, injuring two people. 

After the crash, the suspect ran from the scene. When Deputies arrived, they immediately began helping the bystanders injured in the crash until EMS came.

This investigation is still ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

