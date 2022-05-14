x
Two people shot at a Greensboro hookah lounge on Spring Garden Street

Both victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot at a hookah lounge in Greensboro, early Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Greensboro police said they got a call about a shooting around 3:15 a.m. at Arabian Nights located on 4117 Spring Garden Street. When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

