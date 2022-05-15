7 injured in Winston-Salem shooting

Police confirmed all seven have non-life threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting involving three separate scenes that left seven people injured.

Police confirmed the seven who were injured are all connected one shooting and said all seven have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators confirmed the three scenes are present at Fairview Park, Highway 52, and the other on the 2000 block of East 25th Street.

Officials confirm two people were found on highway 52, four people were found at E. 25th Street, and one person went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Investigators said the shootings happened at the Fairview Park and E. 25th Street scenes but said victims with gunshot wounds were found at all three locations.

Police received a shots fired notification after 7:30 p.m.