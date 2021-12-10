2 men arrested, facing charges, accused of drug trafficking in Forsyth County

Juventino Sanches Castellanos and Alvaro Chavez Aguilar are both facing charges and are accused of trafficking drugs in Forsyth County.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested and are facing multiple charges for trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, and meth, according to investigators.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Juventino Sanches Castellanos, 39, of Fresno, California, Alvaro Chavez Aguilar, 44, also of Fresno, California are both facing charges and are accused of drug trafficking.

According to officials, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force, received information that a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization was distributing kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in Forsyth County back on Nov. 23, specifically to communities in Winston-Salem.

Sheriff deputies said detectives immediately started investigating and found a 2015 Jeep Wrangler being used by the Drug Trafficking Organization to bring the drugs into Forsyth County.

Investigators said later that same day, the Jeep was found, and a traffic stop was held.

Detectives said a search of the Jeep led investigators to find two kilograms of cocaine, two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, and one kilogram of fentanyl.

According to deputies, the investigation led to the arrest of both Castellanos and Aguilar.

Castellanos is facing charges for felony trafficking cocaine by possession, felony trafficking cocaine by transport, felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony trafficking heroin by transport, felony trafficking methamphetamines by possession, felony trafficking methamphetamines by transport, and felony maintaining a vehicle for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance.

Detectives said Aguilar is facing charges for felony trafficking cocaine by possession, felony trafficking heroin by possession, and felony trafficking methamphetamines by possession.

Castellanos is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $5 million bond.

Aguilar is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $2.5 million bond.

The sheriff’s office said the “street value” of the cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamines seized during the investigation came out to about $576,750.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

