One arrested, one wanted after shooting inside Burlington club early

Auldone Edwards, 21, and Matthew Cobb, 22, were found shot at the club on Sunday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men were shot inside a Burlington club early Sunday morning.

The Burlington Police Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. about a shooting inside Club Mamba on Corporation Parkway.

Auldone Edwards, 22, was in critical condition and taken to a regional hospital. Matthew Cobb, 21, was also found but refused treatment.

Kevin Eugene Beckham II, 19, is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His location is unknown.

Kareem Dejuan Bethea, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder. He is in Alamance County Jail with a $20,000 bond.

Graham police said Cobb along with two others was also arrested. They said on Sunday around 2:36 a.m. they tried to pull over a vehicle matching the one described in the shooting at the club. The vehicle got away but was later found on Ray Street. Police said Cobb and Laronta Roquan Barnes resisted arrest. They also said Cobb assaulted two officers and damaged the patrol vehicle during the arrest. They also said they were involved in the club shooting.

Police discovered an assault rifle along with rifle magazines containing possible armor-piercing rounds as well as handgun magazines and ammunition.

Barnes was charged with 2 counts of resisting an officer, flee to elude arrest, injury to personal property, ID theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cobb was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner, injury to personal property, resisting an officer and was later held in contempt of court by the magistrate.

Cobb's bond was increased from $30,000 secured to $100,000 secured coupled with an increase on a probation violation charge, bringing his total secured bond to $200,000. Barnes' bond was increased from $10,000 secured to $100,000 secured.

This investigation is ongoing.