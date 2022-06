Winston-Salem fire crews said two dogs died in a house fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman made it out of a house fire alive, but her two dogs did not, according to Winston-Salem fire crews.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said they arrived Monday afternoon to the house on 13th street where they found heavy smoke.

The fire crews tried to save the two dogs, but they died despite medical care efforts.

They said the woman was not injured.