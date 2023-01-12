Two people found carrying guns inside Triad schools all within the past week, law enforcement reacts

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons says these crimes should serve as a reminder to everyone, to check what's on you before heading into a school.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Within the last week, law enforcement stopped two people who brought guns inside Triad school buildings.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday in Davie County where a parent was arrested for bringing a gun into an elementary school.

Deputies said the parent had a glock handgun on his belt under his jacket at Mocksville Elementary School.

They say he revealed the weapon during a conversation with a school staff member.

The second incident happened last Friday in Davidson County when deputies arrested and charged Montez Young.

Officials say Young tried to bring a ghost gun into East Davidson High School during as basketball game.

"He got the weapon, and it was a 40-caliber pistol with a 25-round magazine in it loaded at our basketball event," said Davidson County Sheriff, Richie Simmons.

Simmons says these crimes should serve as a reminder to everyone, to check what's on you before heading into a school.

"A lot of people forget that they have a gun on them, in fact it is legal for someone with a valid concealed carry permit to bring a gun in a vehicle, but if they get out of the vehicle that gun has to be locked," said Simmons.

While it doesn't happen often Sheriff Simmons says crimes such as these will be taken seriously.

"It's not every day, but it does happen, and it seems like drugs and guns go together and that's why we're gonna attack it, we're not gonna sit back, we're gonna go after it," he said.

North Carolina law prohibits anyone, including people who have their concealed carry from carrying a firearm whether it's open or concealed on educational property, or at extracurricular activities.

This law does have exceptions, for people who live on certain campuses, or as the sheriff mentioned inside a locked car in a parking lot.