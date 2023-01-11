Davie Co. Sheriffs Office arrest parent who had gun on elementary school campus

An SRO was notified Robert B. Roberts, 34, revealed his gun to a school staff member. Deputies report there were no threats or immediate danger.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert B. Roberts, 34, for possession of a handgun on school property on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 8:20 a.m.

The School Resource Officer at Mocksville Elementary School was notified by school staff that a parent had a handgun on his person as he was leaving the property.

Deputies report that Roberts was carrying the weapon on his belt under a jacket. While he was having a conversation with a school staff member he revealed he had the weapon.

Deputies report there were no threats or any immediate danger.

The staff member asked for Roberts to leave and notified the SRO.

After a warrant was obtained, he was taken into custody by deputies at his home and seized "a Glock handgun".

Roberts was released on a $45,000 unsecured bond.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I