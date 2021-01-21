Six years and still searching: Investigators find no answer to Vann Yates murder question

On the six-year anniversary of Vann Yates' murder, Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigators are making a renewed push and public appeal for tips.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is renewing the push for information leading to the capture of suspects in a murder case that's been cold six years running.

Vann Yates, a 57-year-old from Guilford County, was killed on this day, January 21, six years ago. He was working with a landscaper in his backyard when two suspects attempted to rob him. The assailants shot Yates in the ensuing altercation before getting away in a tan Honda car.

Deputies used an airplane and K9 units to search the surrounding area for the suspects but never found them.

Investigators released composite sketches of the men they believe are Yates' killers.

Investigators believe that before killing Yates, the men in the sketches robbed two other people on January 20, 2015, on Prospect Street and Springfield Road. The witnesses in that incident told police the suspects were two young men who were armed with handguns.

More information can be found on the Guilford County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.