WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department the shooting occurred on Willard Street near I-40.

They have not released any more details at this time about the shooting or about those involved.

OTHER STORIES

'I'm running for my life,' Shooting inside Greensboro Steak 'n Shake

Masked men who held up a Mebane Wells Fargo arrested, police say

Fake J's on my feet? State officials flip Greensboro flea market, seize $460K in counterfeit goods

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE