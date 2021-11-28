Winston-Salem police to hold news conference after large police presence on Bell West Drive

Officers responded to the area hours ago but police have not yet confirmed what they're investigating.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We're working to find out more information after a large police presence could be seen on Bell West Drive Sunday.

Officers responded to the area hours ago but police have not yet confirmed what they're investigating.

WFMY News 2 crews there saw the State Bureau of Investigation and forensic specialists on the scene.

We are expecting an update shortly.

The Winston-Salem Police Department will hold a news conference at 7 p.m.

You can watch it live in this story and on WFMY News 2's website and social media platforms.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.