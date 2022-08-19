Winston-Salem business robbed at gunpoint

Police said they arrested one person and the other suspect ran away.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery on South Broad Street early Friday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, and another suspect leaving the Mystic Sweepstakes around 3:44 a.m.

Based on the first investigation, Dodd and the unknown suspect went to the business and started arguing with a worker. The unknown suspect showed his gun during the argument and demanded the keys to the cash drawer. The cops were called during the robbery.

Dodd and the suspect heard the police arriving and tried to get away. Officers were able to take Dodd into custody and the unknown suspect ran away.

Dodd was charged with:

Armed robbery

Larceny of a firearm

Two counts of assault on a government official

Resist/delay/obstruct

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Carry a concealed weapon

Carry a concealed gun

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.