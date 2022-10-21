Multiple shots fired at a juvenile during an argument near a Winston-Salem restaurant

The victim reported he then ran from the scene, returning later only to make a report to police. He said several shots were fired towards him.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person fired shots at a teenager during an argument near a restaurant in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a police report.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired on 115 South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the alley between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Police said a 17-year-old victim was leaving Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse when he got into a confrontation on South Church Street with a suspect he knew. The victim said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at him. The victim said he then ran from the scene, returning later only to make a report to police.

Several witnesses are cooperating with police for this investigation.

The Winston-Salem City Hall South building was struck twice on the concrete siding but was not specifically targeted.

The City of Winston-Salem employees were not injured or involved.

After an investigation, detectives determined this was an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

