Man charged for allegedly killing dog, didn't show up to court, deputies say

Elson Ditrez Warren of Winston-Salem was arrested on May 26 and charged with Felony Animal Cruelty.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested for the brutal killing of his dog on Friday, May 26, according to the Forsyth County Sherriff's Office.

On May 7, Winston-Salem police were called in regard to a domestic incident between a man and a woman, and officers requested the assistance of Forsyth County deputies for suspected animal cruelty.

When they arrived, deputies said they found Elson Ditrez Warren, 51, covered in blood and the body of a dog named Blondie lying on the back porch. Police describe seeing blood stains on multiple areas of the porch.

When asked, Warren said that it was his own blood, according to deputies.

The woman with him told deputies Warren had not harmed the dog during the domestic incident.

However, multiple eyewitnesses said otherwise.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Warren yell at Blondie and beat her against the back porch railing, according to deputies.

Warren allegedly denied any involvement in her death and asked deputies to find the person who killed the dog.

Blondie's body was seized as evidence. Deputies report that the State laboratory performed a necropsy on Blondie.

They found Blondie died from severe blunt force trauma with numerous traumatic injuries to her back and spinal cord, as well as multiple fractures to her head, face, and jaw. They also found rib fractures with pulmonary lacerations, with hemorrhaging and lacerations to the liver, according to deputies.

Warren was arrested on May 26 and charged with Felony Animal Cruelty after the necropsy results came back, according to deputies.

Warren received a $2,500 secured bond, which he paid. Warren was expected to be in court on May 30 but did not show. An order for Warren's arrest has been issued, according to deputies.

