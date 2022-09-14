Teen found dead in Winston-Salem

Police said they received reports about a dead body in a grassy area near East 29th Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a dead body lying in a grassy area on the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11:05 p.m.

Officers identified the body as 17-year-old Terrence Mason and according to evidence, his death was a homicide.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is the 24th homicide in Winston-Salem this year.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.