A Tuesday town hall meeting will address a rise in criminal activity on the southeast side of Greensboro

City council member Sharon Hightower hosts a public town hall meeting to come up with ways to improve safety in neighborhoods along Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community town hall meeting Tuesday is focused on stopping crime on the southeast side of Greensboro.



City leaders will meet with neighbors living near Randleman Road who are concerned about recent violence. People who have lived in the area for years are now on high alert.



Greensboro city council member Sharon Hightower said people have come to her saying the level of violent activity taking place lately is something they've never seen before.

“Concern around how safe it is in that corridor is alarming to people who have lived in the area for years and have not seen the level of violent activity they’re starting to see,” Hightower said.



On September 1st a shooting on Randleman Road left a person with serious injuries.



At the end of July, two bank robberies took place both within two weeks of each other. In the same month, there was a robbery at gunpoint at the Fairway gas station where a suspect who fired multiple rounds has yet to be caught.

It’s this type of violent activity that’s led Hightower to call for a community meeting to get residents' take on what needs to happen for them to feel safe.

“They are an important part of the process. One neighborhood said they'd like to see more officers riding through now that we're starting to see these things occur,” Hightower said. “They're asking for that and you have to hear what the community is saying and respond to their needs.”

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. at the Brown Recreation Center. Greensboro Police will present recent crime statistics in the area and the city manager will also be in attendance.

“He has put $1 million into this past budget to address three major corridors into the city. One of them being Randleman Road,” Hightower said. “So we want to hear from him on his thoughts and he needs to hear from the citizens there.”

Hightower said she believes the lack of development in the area plays a part in why violence is on the rise.

“Vacancies of businesses that are leading to the types of activity we've seen," Hightower said. "When a corridor is full and vibrant it doesn't lend itself to being a troubled area."

Duke Energy will also be at the meeting to talk about lighting improvements that could deter crime.





“Randleman road has needed some love for a long time,” Hightower said. “More lighting, making sure it's walkable, we have to have conversations about this.”