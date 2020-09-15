Winston-Salem police investigating shooting, one dead

Winston-Salem police are reporting multiple crime scenes regarding the incident with one on Indiana Avenue and another on Gilmer Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating a shooting Tuesday after one person is dead, according to investigators.

According to Winston-Salem police, the homicide investigation involving one young adult left the person killed.

Police are reporting multiple crime scenes with one on Indiana Avenue and another on Gilmer Avenue.

Investigators said it happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews are still on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.