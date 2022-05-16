Winston-Salem residents react to a violent weekend

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting involving three separate scenes that left seven people injured.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several people living in Winston-Salem told WFMY News 2 they have concerns about rising crime and violence.

While these residents said they aren’t living in fear, they are worried about the violence.

Police received a shots fired notification after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers confirmed the seven victims who were injured are all connected to one shooting and said all seven have non-life-threatening injuries. They said two people who were shot were innocent victims and were not involved in the incident that led up to the shootings.

People who live in the nearby area said they feel like it is a new act of violence every day. Some hope something can be done, meanwhile, others, aren't confident it will.

"The main concern is because most of the people that live around here are elderly people, you know, and then you got the young teenagers coming through, doing the drive-by and everything. I'm concerned about it, but the police are doing everything they can do," Winston-Salem resident Paul Spease said.

Donald Lemon also lives in Winston-Salem. He said the violence doesn't seem limited to just his city.

"I'm not exactly sure anything can be done because it seems like it's everywhere, it's not just Winston. I've lived all over and just everywhere you go, it's just crime and people getting shot, and that's why I stay home. I have three daughters, so I just take care of my kids," Lemon said.

Winston-Salem police said they will canvas the areas where the shootings took place. Officers also want to remind people to pay attention to their surroundings.

We wanted to get an idea of what gun violence is like in other parts of the Triad. Here's a look at Greensboro:

Right now, the Greensboro Police Department is spearheading several programs aimed at gun violence. Last week, GPD released its annual report on the city’s homicide rate.

According to the data, Greensboro homicides declined by 15% in 2021, despite increases reported in nearly every city in North Carolina.