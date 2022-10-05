Shooting at Walmart leaves man injured in High Point

Police said a man is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot at a Walmart in High Point, according to officials.

The High Point Police department received a call around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting at the Walmart on 2710 North Main Street in High Point. Witnesses said it happened toward the front door of the store.

High Point officials said the man is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Captain Griffiths with High Point police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with this shooting.

As officers are investigating the scene, the Walmart is temporarily closed.

Officials confirmed the man who was shot was not a Walmart employee.

Police left the scene before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Walmart employees said the store will not reopen for another couple hours.

