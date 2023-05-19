University students on high alert following neighbors shooting death in Winston-Salem

People who live in a Winston-Salem apartment complex are shocked that a neighbor was shot following a robbery.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — While the crime scene on Quincy Drive is clear, losing a neighbor to a shooting is still top of mind.

"It was just running rampant because you're just wondering what happened what's going on and how that's going to affect everyone else moving forward," said Lashai Jarrell who lives near the crime scene.

Winston-Salem police say three people went into a Deacon's Station apartment Thursday night to rob Deonta Mcarn.

After the robbery, Mcarn was shot multiple times.

"I just heard like little bumps like on the wall, but the thing is, you couldn't really tell the difference between whether it was like a washing machine or you accidentally hit something on the wall," Jarrell recalled.

The apartment complex houses many university students like Jarrell and Kolvi Shaw.

Shaw says he knew something was wrong when he saw police lights flashing through his window.

"It was kind of crazy to me. I just got out of the military and stuff so I kind of stay away from like traumatic situation and things like that," said Shaw.

Officers pronounced the 21-year-old dead in his apartment.

Shaw says those who live along Quincy Drive were on their sidewalks watching police investigate.

"For the most part like this is really crazy for it to be like a shooting, like so close to home, but you know just gonna pray for the family," said Shaw.

Shaw says he's been living at the apartment complex for almost a year, and nothing like this has happened before.

However, losing someone so young and close by is leaving some neighbors in high alert.

"Just better ways to protect myself and having better methods for being more aware of my surroundings, because it can happen to anybody," said Jarrell.

Both Jarrell and Shaw say they're praying for the family and hoping justice will be served.