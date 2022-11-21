Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

After an investigation, police said Cresean Barr was sitting in a vehicle when a gun he was carrying went off due to his negligence.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

It happened around 5:49 p.m.

Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police said Barr was sitting in a vehicle when a gun he was carrying went off due to his negligence. They have not determined the exact location of this incident, but police said it had to happen somewhere on East Sprague Street.

There are no criminal charges currently pending.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904.

