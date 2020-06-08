One teen dead, another shot, third arrested in Winston-Salem

Police say that witnesses saw a vehicle pull up and shoot the two teenagers in a Winston-Salem Neighborhood.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The families of three teenagers have been changed forever following a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police arrived on Utah Drive around 12:37 a.m. on Aug. 1. They found two 14-year-old boys who had been shot.

Jesus Candela-Abonza was pronounced dead on the scene. Dylan Lopez was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical center. According to a press release, his status is unknown.

Investigators said eyewitnesses saw a car pull up and shoot at the two victims.

They later identified and arrested a 17-year-old. The teen was charged with accessory after the fact to felony. The teen is being held in a juvenile holding facility.

Police have not released any other details on the suspect.