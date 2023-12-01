Two radio towers destroyed in Winston-Salem, leaving Truth Network off air

Two towers were reported vandalized at the Truth Radio Station in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they said someone damaged two local radio towers, belonging to WSJS.

The department received two reports of vandalism at Truth Radio Station.

A person with the radio station said a couple of their channels are temporarily down.

Truth Network shared photos of the vandalism, showing the towers completely toppled.

Police also said the FBI is aware of the situation.

The North Carolina Association of Broadcasters issued a message to NCAB member stations about the vandalism, writing in part, "NCAB has recently heard reports from several Association members of perpetrators intentionally damaging communications towers and stealing copper from broadcast facilities/tower sites.

As has been reported to us, at least three radio sites in the Triad area have been vandalized; in one instance, a tower’s guy wires were cut, leading to a tower collapsing.

These recent incidents coincide with a dramatic increase in metal thefts, with copper, bronze, brass, and aluminum all being targeted, according to law enforcement."

The owner of Truth Network, Stu Epperson, shared a statement on the station's Twitter page saying, "Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life...please pray for the person responsible to come to faith in Christ, for law enforcement and for our team as they rush to get us back on the air."

Important note for Winston-Salem listeners of @WSJSRadio:



Someone has recently destroyed a few of our towers. A criminal investigation is underway and the FBI is involved.



So while 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down, try us at 104.9 or 103.1 or online (YouTube/WSJS dot com). — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) January 11, 2023

