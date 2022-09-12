Duke Energy plans power outage impacting 2,500 effecting parts of Moore Co. Saturday morning

The company said the outage will start approximately at 6 a.m., impacting nearly 2,500 customers in the Carthage area and parts of Moore County.

CARTHAGE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Moore County businesses recovering after the power grid attack.

Duke Energy is scheduling a power outage for part of Moore County Saturday morning, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The company said the outage will begin at 6 a.m., impacting customers in the Carthage area and parts of Moore County.

Representatives from Duke Energy said for approximately three hours 2,500 customers will be in dark.

A spokesman for Duke Energy, Jeff Brooks said they're doing this because they need to move customers from temporary equipment to permanent equipment.

Brooks said about 45,000 people were in the dark on Dec. 3 as Duke Energy managed to get the power restored the following night to nearly 2,500 customers near Carthage.

