Police catch suspects accused of robbing Winston-Salem Walmart at gunpoint

Police say two 20-year-olds tried to steal merchandise from the store and pulled a gun on Walmart employees when confronted.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 20-year-olds have been arrested after robbing a Winston-Salem Walmart at gunpoint on Wednesday, Winston-Salem police said.

At around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 20, Oshea Malik Carmichael, 24, and Anthony Staffon Holland, 21, pulled a handgun on the Walmart employees who confronted them about stealing merchandise at the store, officers said. The two escaped in a car before police arrived, officials said.

Authorities identified and arrested the pair and placed them in Forsyth County Detention Center. Both had a history of breaking the law, according to WSPD officials.

Carmichael, who is already on probation for felony larceny, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holland was out on bond for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and possession of stolen firearm charges in Guilford County. He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon for the Walmart incident.

This investigation is ongoing so no other information will be provided.