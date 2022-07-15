Woman arrested in Alamance County, accused of committing fraud

Jennifer Renee Johnson, 37, of Silverstreet, S.C. is facing charges after she was accused of defrauding the Alamance County Historical Museum.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman arrested last week is accused of committing fraud against the Alamance County Historical Museum, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Renee Johnson, 37, of Silverstreet, S.C. is facing charges for felony attempt obtain property by false pretense, and felony obtaining property by false pretense after she was accused of defrauding the Alamance County Historical Museum.

Alamance County deputies received a report of fraud from the Alamance County Historical Museum on May 12.

The person who reported the fraud said when he received Museum’s April 2022 bank statement, he noticed three fraudulent charges.

Two of the charges were checks made out for $4,800.78 each. Detectives said the other charge was a VISA internet payment for $2,584.55.

Deputies learned the checks were mobile deposited through the bank. With help from the bank deputies then learned the VISA card belonged to Johnson.

Officials said she was living in South Carolina but used to live in Alamance County.

Johnson had a check made out for $4,800.78 mobile deposited into her account on April 7.

Officials said the transaction was stopped by the bank before posting. It was also discovered that Johnson’s VISA card had multiple internet payments placed on the card from April 7, 2022 thru May 24, 2022 totaling $25,406.38.

The museum was the victim of two of these transactions during this period totaling $5,583.73, according to deputies.

Ms. Johnson returned to Alamance County on July 7 where she was arrested and booked into the Alamance County Detention Center.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.