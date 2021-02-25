Woman convicted of abducting Greensboro 3-year-old released from prison

N'deneszia Lancaster abducted then 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment at the Claremont Court Apartments in 2019. She was released from prison on Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that N'deneszia Lancaster has been released from prison.

Lancaster, 23, was serving a minimum 16-month, maximum 29-month sentence for two felony counts of child abduction.

She was convicted in August 2020. By that point, she had already been behind bars for 317 days. That pretrial jail time was credited as time served.

The NCDPS reported her release on Tuesday, February 23.

Lancaster was convicted of abducting then three-year-old Ahlora Lindiment from a playground at the Claremont Court Apartments in Greensboro on October 9, 2019.

She is on post-release supervision until February 2026 according to public records.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office for additional details.

The clerks office notes indicate that she is to live in either Wake or Pitt County, depending on which of her parents she chooses to reside with. So, she is not returning to Greensboro.

Her probation officer must have access to her mental health records and she's ordered to take the requisite prescription medications. The terms of her probation also state she cannot be in the presence of any minors unless they are her siblings, in which case visitation will be supervised.

Lastly, Lancaster was banned from the Claremont Court location where she took Ahlora.

WFMY News 2's Jess Winters reached out to Lancaster's lawyers for more information. We will update this article accordingly.