Woman dies after being shot, hit by car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman has died after being found shot and left on the road in Greensboro Sunday.

Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street for a report of an aggravated assault. Officers found Keyoka Robinson, 33, with a gunshot wound, who had also been hit by a car. The driver, who stayed, was not charged.

Investigators say the person who shot her is not the driver who accidentally ran her over.

Robinson was taken to a hospital where she died.