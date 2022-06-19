Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left one injured

They say the incident happened in the area of Thomasville Road and Waughtown Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim arrived at a local hospital Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say the investigation revealed an unknown suspect fired into a vehicle the victim was in at Thomasville Road and Waughtown Street.

The victim is being treated in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

