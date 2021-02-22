Woman found dead at cardboard waste facility in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the woman’s body was discovered Monday morning just before 8 a.m. at the Republic Services cardboard facility.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was found dead at a cardboard waste facility in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the woman’s body was discovered Monday morning just before 8 a.m. at the Republic Services cardboard facility on Lowery Street.

Police said workers discovered the woman’s body in one of the recycled cardboard loads.

Winston-Salem police have not released the woman’s name at this time and are contacting her family. They are also still investigating.