Woman found dead at cardboard waste facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was found dead at a cardboard waste facility in Winston-Salem.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said the woman’s body was discovered Monday morning just before 8 a.m. at the Republic Services cardboard facility on Lowery Street.
Police said workers discovered the woman’s body in one of the recycled cardboard loads.
Winston-Salem police have not released the woman’s name at this time and are contacting her family. They are also still investigating.
If you have any information that could help police call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.