Suspect shot Kernersville police officer with his own gun documents reveal

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville police officer remains in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

Court documents reveal Quinton Blocker got ahold of the officer’s gun and shot him with it.

Investigators said Quinton Blocker shot officer Sean Houle three times during a struggle at an apartment complex near Main Street, early Sunday morning. Arrest warrants also reveal Blocker got away from the officer hours earlier, during a traffic stop.

Officer Houle was shot in the face, arm, and hand.

Blocker was charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is currently being held in Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 Million secured bond.