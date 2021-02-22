x
Suspect shot Kernersville police officer with his own gun documents reveal

Court documents reveal Quinton Blocker got ahold of the officer’s gun and shot him with it.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville police officer remains in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

Investigators said Quinton Blocker shot officer Sean Houle three times during a struggle at an apartment complex near Main Street, early Sunday morning. Arrest warrants also reveal Blocker got away from the officer hours earlier, during a traffic stop.

Officer Houle was shot in the face, arm, and hand.

Blocker was charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is currently being held in Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 Million secured bond.

