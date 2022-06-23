Woman shoots at deputies in ‘ambush-style attack,’ sheriff’s office says

BASSETT, Va. — A woman was arrested after shooting at deputies in what they called an “ambush-style attack,” according to the sheriff's office.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the woman fired at four deputies Wednesday night as they approached a house from a wooded area on Pine Valley Drive in Bassett, VA. They said she fired multiple rounds and ran back into the woods. They said as the deputies took cover the woman fired shots sporadically at them for about 20 minutes. The tactical team found the woman in the woods.