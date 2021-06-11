Teen arrested in shooting death of Forbush High School senior

Yadkin County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old boy faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Norah Smitherman.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Deputies said the girl died last Thursday. The sheriff's office said it got calls about an accidental shooting on Gospel Way Church Road.

When they got there, they found the girl with a gunshot wound. Investigators said she died at the scene. They determined her death a homicide. School officials have identified her as Norah Smitherman, a senior at Forbush High School.

On Wednesday, deputies said they charged a 17-year-old boy with second-degree murder in the case. The teen was turned over to the NC Department of Juvenile Justice. He appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing and was ordered to remain in custody until his next court hearing set for November 18, according to a release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office in the case. They have not released the suspect's name because of his age.

WFMY News 2 is reaching out to the District Attorney to get more information on the investigation. We'll bring you the latest in this story.

Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin identified the victim as Forbush High School senior Norah Smitherman. He released the following statement about her death:

"I can confirm that Norah Smitherman, a senior at Forbush High School, passed away Thursday, November 4th. Norah was a wonderful student with a tremendous work ethic. Norah took academics seriously and was a junior marshal, a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She was a straight-A student. Norah was also a member of HOSA and the Forbush High School Student Council.

Norah was very involved in her school and community. She volunteered with Impact Yadkin and with Collide Church, where she worked with Collide Kids, the Collide Student Group, and Guest Services. Norah especially loved working with the children at her church.

More than that, she was a friend to so many, a wonderful person who was kind to all she met. Many students and teachers have spoken to how kind she was to everyone.