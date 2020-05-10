Alamance-Burlington School Board approves Plan B learning, bringing some elementary students back at the end of October

The district said kindergarten through 2nd grade will transition into Plan B October 28, with 3rd through 5th grade making the switch November 18.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story.

During Monday's special called meeting, the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education voted to start the transition into Plan B on October 28.

The district said the board approved kindergarten through second grade to come back to the classroom part-time on October 28. The students will be divided into two cohorts and attend school two days in class, two days remote, and Wednesdays remotely with "real-time teacher instruction for both cohorts," according to the district.

Third through 5th grade will transition into a blended learning model on Nov. 18, according to the district. The students will also be divided into cohorts A and B and attend school twice a week while learning remotely for the remainder of the week.

The district said parents of students in all grades will have the option to keep their child fully remote if they prefer to do that instead of sending their child back.

The board voted to keep all middle and high school students remote through January 15. The district said the students will continue their current schedules through that date.

Pre-K students will have the choice of attending school five days a week, also beginning on October 28. Parents can keep their child remote if they wish, according to the district.

The district said the proposal included middle school students in the return under a modified schedule similar to the elementary recommendation, but the board voted to keep middle schools remote for the remainder of the semester.