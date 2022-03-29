GCS switching back to traditional bus services

Guilford County Schools announced they're going back to normal services on April 4.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced they are restarting regular bus services on April 4.

The school district said all students will have access to ride the traditional yellow school bus starting next week.

For weeks, many Guilford County high school students have boarded city buses to get to class. It's part of a nationwide school bus driver shortage. Now, thanks to the district's partnership with the cities of Greensboro and High Point students at Page High, Grimsley High, Smith High, Dudley High, Andrews High, Kearns Academy, High Point Central High, and The Academy at Smith have the option to ride a traditional school bus to class. Students can still ride public transit for free by using their OneCard.

Bus riders can find updated bus route information in the Here Comes the Bus app. Students should check their bus route info because some students will have new routes, stop locations, and stop times.

New bus information will also be at each school. Any student who has used temporary school shuttles will switch back to the yellow bus service.

“We are pleased to be able to resume bus service to all of our students, but I think it is important to remember that our work continues to ensure we can sustain student transportation,” said Michelle Reed, Chief Operations Officer for Guilford County Schools. “Like districts across the country, we are still experiencing a historic bus driver shortage.”

Since January, the number of COVID-19 cases has declined, and a perfect attendance bonus for bus drivers has improved absence rates.

GCS has also hired 16 new drivers and is 54 drivers away from becoming completely staffed.

