Guilford County Schools continues mobile meal deliveries

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced Monday it will continue to provide student meals at mobile meal locations amid COVID-19.
“GCS families can breathe a little easier, now that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended waivers granting districts flexibility in how schools distribute and pay for student meals,” GCS said in a press release.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday districts may continue to operate under the summer nutrition guidelines through Dec. 31, which will allow GCS to serve meals to all students without charge.
“This makes it easier for families to access the food their children need but it does not bring a resolution to the larger issue of meal participation,” GCS said. “Revenue shortfalls to cover fixed costs also need to be addressed.
According to GCS, meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at all school sites.
The school system said families can visit any school to pick up the meals, which include breakfast and lunch.
“This is a victory for our schools and for our families, and I am grateful to those who advocated so that GCS and other districts across the country could continue to feed children,” said superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras.
GCS will continue mobile meal service at the following locations in Greensboro:
- Autumn Forest
- Stoneybrook Apts.
- Glenhaven Apts.
- Cinnamon Ridge Apts.
- Laurel Oaks
- Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park
- Partnership Village
- Legacy Point Apts.
- Hampton Homes
- Abernathy Park Apts.
- Claremont Homes
- Amerihill Inn & Suites
- Legacy Crossing
- Extended Stay
- Oakwood Forest
- Cedar Trace Apts.
- McKnight Mill Rd.
- Sedgefield Gardens
- Quarter Horse Trail
- Smith Homes
- Claremont Homes
- Southpoint Apts.
- Summerfield Mobile Home Park
- Pathways
- Woodberry Run
- Lake Spring Court Apts.
- Cumberland Court
- Arbor Park Apts.
- The Village Apts.
- Oakwood Forest Community
- John Washington
- Monticello Estates
- Relax Inn
- Northland Apts.
- Galant Estates
- Hamilton Woods
- Madison Woods Apts.
- Allerton Apts.
- Plantation Apts.
- River Burch
- Morehead Apts.
- Amesbury Apts.
- Holiday Inn Express (Big Tree Way)
- Amber Trace
- Super 8 (W. Meadowview Rd.)
- Pear Leaf
- Ray Warren Homes
The school system will continue meal delivery at the following High Point locations:
- Brentwood Crossing
- New Gate II Apts.
- Spring Valley
- Carson Stouts
- Kendall Ave. Apts.
- Brentwood
- Ingram Woods
- New Hope Baptist Church
- Bellemeade Apts.
- Park Terrace Apts.
- Laurelwood
- Laurel Wood Apts.
- Southwinds
- JC Morgan Homes
- Silver Bells Apts.
- Juanita Hills Homes
- Carl Chavis YMCA
- Ambassador Court
GCS said school buses will deliver meals at multiple stops within these locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The district said all school sites will also offer meals from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Visit Guilford County Schools’ website for more information.
