Guilford County Schools continues mobile meal deliveries

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced Monday it will continue to provide student meals at mobile meal locations amid COVID-19.

“GCS families can breathe a little easier, now that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended waivers granting districts flexibility in how schools distribute and pay for student meals,” GCS said in a press release.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday districts may continue to operate under the summer nutrition guidelines through Dec. 31, which will allow GCS to serve meals to all students without charge.

“This makes it easier for families to access the food their children need but it does not bring a resolution to the larger issue of meal participation,” GCS said. “Revenue shortfalls to cover fixed costs also need to be addressed.

According to GCS, meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at all school sites.

The school system said families can visit any school to pick up the meals, which include breakfast and lunch.

“This is a victory for our schools and for our families, and I am grateful to those who advocated so that GCS and other districts across the country could continue to feed children,” said superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras.

GCS will continue mobile meal service at the following locations in Greensboro:

Autumn Forest

Stoneybrook Apts.

Glenhaven Apts.

Cinnamon Ridge Apts.

Laurel Oaks

Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park

Partnership Village

Legacy Point Apts.

Hampton Homes

Abernathy Park Apts.

Claremont Homes

Amerihill Inn & Suites

Legacy Crossing

Extended Stay

Oakwood Forest

Cedar Trace Apts.

McKnight Mill Rd.

Sedgefield Gardens

Quarter Horse Trail

Smith Homes

Southpoint Apts.

Summerfield Mobile Home Park

Pathways

Woodberry Run

Lake Spring Court Apts.

Cumberland Court

Arbor Park Apts.

The Village Apts.

Oakwood Forest Community

John Washington

Monticello Estates

Relax Inn

Northland Apts.

Galant Estates

Hamilton Woods

Madison Woods Apts.

Allerton Apts.

Plantation Apts.

River Burch

Morehead Apts.

Amesbury Apts.

Holiday Inn Express (Big Tree Way)

Amber Trace

Super 8 (W. Meadowview Rd.)

Pear Leaf

Ray Warren Homes

The school system will continue meal delivery at the following High Point locations:

Brentwood Crossing

New Gate II Apts.

Spring Valley

Carson Stouts

Kendall Ave. Apts.

Brentwood

Ingram Woods

New Hope Baptist Church

Bellemeade Apts.

Park Terrace Apts.

Laurelwood

Laurel Wood Apts.

Southwinds

JC Morgan Homes

Silver Bells Apts.

Juanita Hills Homes

Carl Chavis YMCA

Ambassador Court

GCS said school buses will deliver meals at multiple stops within these locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district said all school sites will also offer meals from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Visit Guilford County Schools’ website for more information.

