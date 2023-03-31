Kindergarten registration launches April 1 for Guilford County Schools

Is your child turning five by August 31, 2023? If so, it's time to register for kindergarten!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County parents, the time to register your child for kindergarten has arrived!

Children who will be 5 years old by August 31, 2023, are invited to join the next class of kindergartners in Guilford County Schools.

Online registration opens Saturday, April 1.

A few things are needed for registration:

The name of your attendance zone school. Parents can find this information on the school assignment locator.

Your child's birth certificate.

A health transmittal form from your child's doctor.

A record of your child's immunizations.

Proof of residence showing your name and address. This could be a current utility bill, a lease agreement, or a driver's license.

This year, all GCS elementary schools will host a kindergarten kickoff event on Thursday, April 27. Check with your assigned school for more details.

“We welcome all incoming kindergarteners to visit our schools on April 27,” said Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley. “Families can tour the building, meet the staff and introduce their child to the school environment. They can also get information about school nutrition, transportation, and after-school programs.”

The district says registering early helps them make sure schools have adequate staffing and allows teachers to prepare to welcome each student on the first day of school.

