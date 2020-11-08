Guilford County Schools orders 80,000 laptops but expects four-month delay posing problems for families ahead of new school year

Guilford County Schools ordered 80,000 devices but it could take four months to get the laptops.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is working to get students laptops but there’s a major delay.

The school district has ordered 80,000 devices but it could take four months to get the laptops. The district started distributing more than 30,000 devices that are currently in stock but that’s only half the number of students who need devices. That’s also only one device per household. The school district said it ordered 78,873 devices for teachers, teaching assistants, and students on July 31.

Byron Gladden with the Guilford County Schools Board said funding and operational limitations to production are resulting in factors contributing to the delay. WFMY News 2 asked Gladden how it’s going to work for families with more than one child enrolled in the school district.

"Well, it isn't and I'm not going to sugarcoat it. It’s going to be extremely challenging for families that don't have Internet access and don't have devices and iPads or laptops to complete assignments,” Gladden said.