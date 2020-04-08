Guilford County Schools: The latest information on reopening plans

You texted in questions and GCS leaders answered! Here's what you need to know about remote learning, meeting teachers, virtual school and meals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The majority of students will go back to school on August 17. Between now and then, more plans for transportation, remote learning, meals, sports will go from fluid situations to concrete plans.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Whitney Oakley answered questions for 45 minutes on WFMY News 2 Tuesday.

The school year will start with 9 weeks of remote learning. The first three weeks will be pre-recorded lessons. During those three weeks, teachers will be setting up orientation times with students. These can be virtual or in-person. Your child's teacher will be emailing you details about the orientation as well as school lists.

After the first three weeks of pre-recorded lessons, teachers will begin live classroom sessions. These sessions will also be recorded so that students have the flexibility to watch them at another time in the day if that fits into the household schedule better.

In this video: Virtual Academy FAQ, Elective classes, Teachers with health issues, IEP students.

In this video: Hot spots, internet help, smart buses.

In this video: Magnet Pre-Schoolers, School supply lists, Virtual Academy acceptance, Cafeteria workers & bus drivers coming to work.

In this video: How bus routes will work, Free & reduced lunch, serving meals.