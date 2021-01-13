Guilford County Schools denies claim former school board member made on Facebook

Byron Gladden posted on social media: '"Over 50 kids sent home by GCS with COVID symptoms….the board is silent as usual.'"

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A fiery post from a former Guilford County School Board member is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Byron Gladden claims more than 50 students in the district were sent home in the past week, with COVID-like symptoms.

A district spokesperson told me the claim overall is false.

One school Gladden said he was alerted of students being sent home from was Shadybrook Elementary in High Point.

"I get my information from principals, teachers and from parents," Gladden said. "If you look under my post you have parents and teachers posting about their own schools, I'm not lying."

The district told WFMY News 2's Jess Winters that one student was sent home from that school, and went on to say there are not 50 students quarantining district-wide right now.

The district releases information about confirmed COVID-19 cases only, like other districts.

In a correction to the attached video in this article, the district spokesperson said the district does track how many kids are sent home with symptoms, that information is just not available for public consumption on the GCS COVID-19 dashboard.



Gladden believes quarantine information is something the district should release on the dashboard.

"I have over eight teachers that I consider colleagues and friends who are quarantining right now because of contact tracing that's not showing up on the website because they're not confirmed cases," Gladden said.

Gladden's term as a board member ended in December.