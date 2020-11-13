School district officials make changes to smart buses in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools officials announced smart buses will be operating on a different schedule.
The smart buses usually serve underserved and high-needs neighborhoods according to a press release. The 125 buses are outfitted with WiFi set-ups as well.
The buses will now only operate from 8:30 a.m. to – 12:30 p.m. throughout the week. Afternoon WiFi will also no longer be apart of the service to help drivers get back to schools in time for dismissal.
You can head to the Guilford County Schools’ website to find the nearest smart bus route near you.