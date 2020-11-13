School district officials make changes to smart buses in Guilford County

The buses will now only operate from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the week.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools officials announced smart buses will be operating on a different schedule.

The smart buses usually serve underserved and high-needs neighborhoods according to a press release. The 125 buses are outfitted with WiFi set-ups as well.

The buses will now only operate from 8:30 a.m. to – 12:30 p.m. throughout the week. Afternoon WiFi will also no longer be apart of the service to help drivers get back to schools in time for dismissal.