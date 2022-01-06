Guilford County Schools to operate on modified schedule Friday due to bus driver shortage, COVID-19 surge in community

School leaders announced there will be a modified school schedule on Friday due to a bus driver staff shortage and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

School leaders said along with the shortage of drivers, they're trying to accommodate the surge of COVID-19 cases that continue to affect the community, so they had to adjust the schedules.

The school district said elementary schools are starting on time, but buses will be arriving late. Middle schools are starting an hour late on Friday. High schools and early colleges will start classes an hour and a half late on Friday.

Teachers will be on site as the buildings will be open for parents to drop off their students at their normal times.

Guilford County offices will operate on a normal schedule.

The district said they'll continue to work diligently over the weekend to create a plan for what next week, given the surge in COVID-19 cases and increased bus driver shortages.

GCS advises all parents to check the Here Comes the Bus app for the most up-to-date information.

For more information, visit the GCS website.