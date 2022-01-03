LIST: School closings, delays, or remote learning Tuesday

School districts in the Triad are announcing their plans for Tuesday due to weather conditions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad school districts are beginning to announce their plans to close, delay, or switch to remote learning on Tuesday, January 3 due to weather conditions.

We will update this story as more school districts make their plans known or update their status.

School Delays

Davie County Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Randolph County Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Yadkin County Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Wilkes County Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Remote Learning

Rockingham County Schools - Remote Learning

All students will have a remote instruction day on Tuesday, January 4. Due to the potential for icy road conditions early on Tuesday morning, all RCS students pre-K through 12th grade will have a remote learning day. This decision was made in collaboration with Rockingham County Emergency Services. Child Care will open at 9:00 am and meals will not be provided.