LIST: School closings, delays, or remote learning Tuesday

School districts in the Triad are announcing their plans for Tuesday due to weather conditions.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad school districts are beginning to announce their plans to close, delay, or switch to remote learning on Tuesday, January 3 due to weather conditions.

We will update this story as more school districts make their plans known or update their status.

School Delays

  • Davie County Schools  - Delayed 2 hours 
  • Randolph County Schools - Delayed 3 hours 
  • Yadkin County Schools - Delayed 2 hours 
  • Wilkes County Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Remote Learning

Rockingham County Schools - Remote Learning 

All students will have a remote instruction day on Tuesday, January 4. Due to the potential for icy road conditions early on Tuesday morning, all RCS students pre-K through 12th grade will have a remote learning day. This decision was made in collaboration with Rockingham County Emergency Services.  Child Care will open at 9:00 am and meals will not be provided.

All buildings will be open at 10:00 am for the central office, school-level administrators, teachers and other personnel. All staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely and review their options.  Thank you and have a great evening!

    

