LIST: School closings, delays, or remote learning Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad school districts are beginning to announce their plans to close, delay, or switch to remote learning on Tuesday, January 3 due to weather conditions.
School Delays
- Davie County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Randolph County Schools - Delayed 3 hours
- Yadkin County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Wilkes County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
Remote Learning
Rockingham County Schools - Remote Learning
All students will have a remote instruction day on Tuesday, January 4. Due to the potential for icy road conditions early on Tuesday morning, all RCS students pre-K through 12th grade will have a remote learning day. This decision was made in collaboration with Rockingham County Emergency Services. Child Care will open at 9:00 am and meals will not be provided.
All buildings will be open at 10:00 am for the central office, school-level administrators, teachers and other personnel. All staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely and review their options. Thank you and have a great evening!