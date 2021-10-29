NC A&T's Greatest Homecoming on Earth is back in action!

Due to COVID-19, last year’s homecoming activities were put on hold. Alums said this year’s events are extra special.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a sea of blue and gold at the Sheraton Four Seasons Hotel in Greensboro Friday afternoon as North Carolina A&T State University alums checked in for homecoming weekend.

Karen McDonald, class of 1993, said it felt good to be back.

“Of course, it’s not as many people this year as it has been in previous years, but the people who are here I mean we haven’t seen each other in like two years,” McDonald said.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s homecoming activities were put on hold.

Alums said this year’s events are extra special.

“There have been so many classmates and friends that we’ve lost since the last time we’ve all been together so to me it’s the opportunity to you know to live to the fullest, get to see each other again because we don’t know if we’ll see each other next year,” McDonald explained.

Velma Speight, class of 1953, hasn’t missed a homecoming in 60 years.

She said homecoming is more than just tailgates and step shows.

“We don’t come together just to have fun, because I’m just leaving the chancellor’s roundtable where we’re talking about the future of North Carolina A&T,” Speight said.

“As an HBCU, we’re number one and homecoming gives us an opportunity to not only brag about it but to get ready to let us know how to stay number one.”

With several events planned for the weekend, school leaders said safety is a priority.

“Because we are still in a pandemic, we want to make sure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable time safe and healthy so that next year everybody can come back and fingers crossed 2022 will be bigger and better,” Associate Vice Chancellor of Alumni Relations Teresa Davis said.