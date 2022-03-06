Reidsville High School receives Lowe's Hometown grant

Rockingham County appreciates Lowe's Hometown for their generous grant of $300,000 to fix their school resources.

This grant was given as a part of their initiative to restore and revitalize well-known places in different communities.

As part of the grant, Reidsville High School will restore the following:

Visitor's concessions and installation of a visitor's restroom at the RHS Football Stadium

Renovations of cafeteria/gym bathrooms to make handicap accessible

Equipping the Reidsville High gym with Air Conditioning

This project from Lowe's Hometowns will provide climate control in school gyms, which are also used as classrooms daily. The gym temperatures often reach 95 degrees.

School restrooms are not wheelchair accessible, which are inconvenient to students, staff and guests who depend on mobility aides.

2022 is the first of a five-year $100 million commitment from Lowe's to the communities it serves, with this year's projects spanning 40 states and Washington, D.C.

You can learn more about the Lowe's Hometown program here.